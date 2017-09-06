Marking 100th birthday of Lillie Langtry. Eight retro stamps unveiled by Jersey Post

2017 marks 100 years since Jersey-born actress Lillie Langtry retired from the stage. To mark this occasion Jersey Post has prepared for issuance eight stamps that feature photographs of Lillie in her some of her most famous acting roles.

StampNews.com encourages our readers to access the exquisite design of these retro stamps together!

Lillie Langtry, nicknamed ‘the Jersey Lily’, was born on 13 October 1853 at the Old Rectory in the parish of St Saviour in Jersey. Christened Emilie Charlotte Le Breton, she was the only daughter of the Very Reverend William Corbet Le Breton, Dean of Jersey, and his wife Emilie. In 1874, Lillie married Edward Langtry and the couple moved to London where Lillie quickly found herself at the centre of high society, admired for her beauty, intelligent wit and charm.

The eight stamps in this stamp issue will feature photographs of Lillie in the following roles:

49p stamp - Kate Hardcastle in ‘She Stoops To Conquer’

49p stamp - Blanche Haye in ‘Ours’

63p stamp - Rosalind in ‘As You Like It’

63p stamp - Hester Grazebrook in ‘An Unequal Match’

73p stamp - Mademoiselle Mars in ‘Mademoiselle Mars’

79p stamp - Lena Despard in ‘As in a Looking-Glass’

90p stamp - Lady Macbeth in ‘Macbeth’

£1.07 stamp - Pauline in ‘The Lady of Lyons’

The Miniature Sheet features a photograph of Lillie as Cleopatra in Shakespeare’s ‘Antony and Cleopatra’.