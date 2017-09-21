Marking 100th anniversary of rescuing the starving children of Herzegovina. A special commemorative stamp presented by Croatia Post Mostar

StampNews.com is glad to let all philately enthusiasts know that Croatian Post Mostar celebrates the “100th anniversary of rescuing the starving children of Herzegovina” with a commemorative postage stamp.

The issue has been released to honor the greatest humanitarian undertakings in the history of the Croatian people which saved children in Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina from famine in the last two years of World War I.

The famine that hit Herzegovina in 1917 to 1918 was catastrophic. Death took upon all the more and more people, and children were the most vulnerable. Desperate because of the fate of his people friar Didak Buntić seeks help everywhere.

Opens up a kitchen for the poor, seeks assistance from government authorities, and even seeked help at the Viennese court. Children were put into special trains and travelled from Mostar to Bosanski Brod where families welcomed them. The first train with starved Herzegovinian children in it departed from Mostar on September 10th 1917. Other trains followed, and the last one was probably on May 9th 1918. There are many testimonies about the generous caretaking of children in Slavonia.

And there were not only Catholic children that had went to Slavonia to survive, but also children of other religions and nationalities had been rescued as well. Friar Didak with this venture did the impossible and rightfully deserved to be called “the Saviour of the Poor”.