Magda Szabó was born 100 years ago. A special commemorative stamp released by Magyar Posta

StampNews.com is glad to let our readers know that Magyar Posta has issued a commemorative stamp in honour of the centenary of the birth of the writer Magda Szabó (1917-2007).

The stamp with an exquisite design depicts the portrait of a great Hungarian writer who is also well-known throughout the world. Szabó was one of the most prominent Hungarian novelists of her time; she also wrote poetry, plays, essays, memoirs, short stories, children’s literature, and scholarly studies.

Magda Szabó’s literary works opened up new horizons on the Hungarian literary tradition. Although she is famous for her novels, she also worked on translation of Shakespeare (Two Gentlemen of Verona) and Galsworthy, but she is foremost famous as a writer of fiction.

The Hungarian writer Magda Szabo attained international fame with her first American publication of the unsettling novel “The Door.” This book became a real furor in the world of literature and won the Prix Femina Étranger. This is a book to thrust into the hands of everyone you know and love and to clam up trying to explain what it’s about, lost in the dizzying expanse of Szabo’s prose.

This stamp issue honors not only Magda Szabó but also underlines her giant contribution to the Hungarian and world literature. One hundred years may have passed since the day she was born, but Szabó’s works live on, thanks in large part to the timelessness of her characters, her settings, and her stories.