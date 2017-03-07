Luther 2017 – 500 years since the Reformation. A journey of discovery told with One special stamp by Polish Post

It has been 500 years since Martin Luther nailed his 95 theses to the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg. Although there is no historical proof of this happening, it was an event that changed the world – and this great anniversary in 2017 will be marked with a special stamp introduced by Poland Post.

StampNews.com invites our readers to appreciate the original design of this philatelic item!

In 2017, the world will mark the five-hundredth anniversary of the Protestant Reformation, an event that tradition tells us began on October 31, 1517 when Martin Luther posted his ninety-five theses on the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany. At the center of this movement stands Luther’s rediscovery of the Gospel message: human beings do not earn their salvation by doing good works, but rather God freely offers salvation to all who believe.

For Luther, this message liberated humanity to engage in all kinds of new undertakings and activities, chief among them lives of service to others. Meanwhile, across Europe the impulses coming out of Wittenberg inspired others to interpret the Bible in new ways, thereby calling into being many of the Protestant denominations that exist to this day. The Catholic Church responded too, introducing its own reforms that would change the face of that institution.

This watershed event in Western history also bequeathed to the world a variety of concepts that are still deeply relevant today: plurality in society, freedom of conscience, toleration, individualism, freedom of religion, freedom of thought, the idea of the equality of all humans, institutionalized poor relief, literacy and universal education, and the importance of public discourse. And its impact on music and art find expression across Luther College’s choral and artistic traditions. Certainly the Reformation had a dark side, one that fostered suspicion and conflict between confessions, but out of this crucible, the modern Western world was born.