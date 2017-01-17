Let the flag fly. Finland’s centenary marked with one special stamp

Finland’s centenary will be visible in many ways, and postage stamps are no exception. The jubilee year will begin with the Finnish National Flag stamps illustrated by Ossi Hiekkala.

The Finnish flag first flew on the Reconstruction work – Finnish Flag stamp from 1941. The stamp, drawn by Signe Hammarsten Jansson, was part of a Finnish Red Cross series used to raise funds for charity.

The Finnish national flag has a blue cross on a white field. The state flag differs from the national flag by having the lion coat of arms in the centre of the cross. The state flag is flown by Parliament, Government, ministries, the Supreme Court, Finland’s missions abroad and the Border Guard. The bodies entitled to fly the state flag are listed in the Finnish Flag Act.

The swallow-tailed state flag differs in shape from the rectangular state flag. The swallow-tailed state flag is flown by the Defence Forces. The standard of the President of the Republic is the swallow-tailed state flag with the addition of a blue and yellow Cross of Liberty in the canton.

The Finnish national flag sheet contains fifteen domestic no-value indicator stamps.