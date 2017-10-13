Latvijas Pasts marked the 15th anniversary of KNAB. One special stamp devoted to the fight against corruption released

This autumn Latvia marks the 15th anniversary of KNAB - the Corruption Prevention and Combatting Bureau. To underline the importance of this organization Latvijas Pasts released a stamp devoted to the fight against corruption that features the KNAB’s motto Honour Above Power.

StampNews.com is glad to present this special stamp to your attention and encourages everyone to work against the corruption together.

KNAB is a very important organization that takes action against corruption for the good of society and the national interest. This is confirmed by KNAB’s motto that can be seen on the stamp. It underlines the high importance of honour in the fight against corruption. In turn, chess pieces on the stamp symbolically represent the process of anti-corruption fight.

KNAB was established in October 2002. Since that time this significant organization has been actively fighting again one of the most serious deseases of the society – corruption. People often think that corruption is “just a way of life”, but every society, sector and individual would benefit from standing united against it. And this is the main message of this special anticorruption stamp issued by Latvijas Post.