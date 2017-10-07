Lars Lerin’s creativity honored with stamps. Five exquisite items released by Sweden Post

Lars Lerin is considered to be one of the Nordic region’s leading watercolorists an indeed one of the best in the world.

StampNews.com is excited to present to your attention five beautiful stamps issued in honor of this great artist by Sweden Post. The five motifs featured on them have been chosen in close consultiation with Lars Lerin himself.

Lars Lerin is considered to be one of Scandinavia’s leading artists in watercolor technique. He has had solo exhibitions and group exhibitions in art museums and galleries in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, France, the Faeroe Islands, Iceland, Germany, Norway and the United States.

He has also published more than 50 of his own books with text and images. He is known for his extreme talent and productivity. His permanent art hall is located in the renovated Sandgrund restaurant in Karlstad.