Large-scale urban art features on stamps. 4 bright and exquisite stamps released by Australia Post

In recent decades there has been an explosion of art practice in Australian urban environments. Street art describes public artistic expression that appears outside traditional art venues, such as galleries. To underline the development of such an original kinds of art Australia Post has released four stamps featuring vibrant large-scale works painted in the streets of Melbourne and Adelaide by internationally respected artists.

StampNews.com invites our readers to appreciate an exquisite and bright design of these four collectables.

Australia Post Philatelic Manager Michael Zsolt said: “Australia is known as one of the world’s great locations for high-quality street art. Melbourne, in particular, is renowned for the many and varied works featured in its small laneways, as well as more prominent locations, often as part of official commissions. Many people appreciate these works of art as making an important contribution to a vibrant urban culture.”

The four domestic base-rate ($1) stamps were designed by John White of the Australia Post Design Studio:

Mural by Adnate stamp

Adnate’s large-scale works can be seen all over the world. Commissioned by the City of Melbourne, his expressive 23-metre mural of an Indigenous boy was painted in Hosier Lane, Melbourne, in 2014. Adnate’s portrait subjects are often members of Indigenous communities, and the artist has done a significant amount of fundraising work in this area.

Portrait by Vans the Omega stamp

Influential Adelaide-based artist Vans the Omega painted this vivid female portrait in Railway Terrace, Adelaide, in 2015. Producing works nationally and internationally for more than two decades, his stated influences are many and varied including ancient scripts and architecture.

Forever curious by Rone and Phibs stamp

Two well-known Australian artists Rone and Phibs collaborated on Forever curious, the expressive portrait of a woman in Rutledge Lane, Melbourne, in June 2013. It was commissioned as part of a campaign to encourage exploration of Melbourne’s laneways. As is the transient nature of much street art, it was painted over with blue paint by another artist only two months later. Both of these highly-respected artists have substantial profiles overseas.

Shinka by Fin DAC stamp

Irish-born artist Fin DAC employed a stencil and spray paint technique to create the vibrant mural Shinka, as part of the Little Rundle Street Art Project in Adelaide, in early 2016. Fin DAC specialises in large-scale portraits, often featuring women wearing masks and a mix of traditional cultural dress and western fashion.