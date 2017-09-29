Jasmin Anoschkin’s art is full of color and joy. 3 beautiful stamps released by Posti

StampNews.com is excited to introduce to your attention a set of three colourful stamps that celebrate the original art of Jasmin Anoschkin.

Posti’s first art award was handed over to sculptor Jasmin Anoschkin in March. In addition to EUR 10,000 of prize money, the award includes the publishing of stamps based on the artist’s works.

Three playful works were selected for the stamp series: ceramic kissing lips, a koala and a giraffe, and a reindeer made of wood.

“I sculpt wood using a chainsaw and axe and shape clay with a rough hand,” Anoschkin says about her working methods. The outcomes are funny, colorful works of art that reflect the origins of the idea behind them: going back to the memories of childhood.

The sheet was designed by Paula Salviander and consists of 15 domestic no-value indicator stamps. The stamps will be published on September 6, and Jasmin Anoschkin’s private exhibition will be opened at ARTag Gallery in Helsinki on the same date.