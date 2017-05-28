Israeli Music – Love Songs. 12 romantic stamps are to be released by Israel Post

The people of Israel love to sing songs of love: love for God, love for their homeland, love for the world, love between a man and a woman. Some of the most beautiful poetic verses about love are found in the biblical Song of Songs. In war and in peace, the Jewish people have never stopped singing love songs.

The Israel Philatelic Service has selected 12 romantic love songs from a wide range of genres and times, songs that remind everyone of wonderful moments and immortalized them on stamps that are highly recommended by StampNews.com.

Atur Mitzchech (Your Forehead is Decorated) stamp

This very popular song was performed by Arik Einstein, accompanied by young singers Yehudit Ravitz and Corinne Allal.

Hayu Leilot (There were Nights) stamp

This song was ordered by the Le’Chol HaRuchot Theater in 1939. The songwriters met in the “Waiters Club” in Tel Aviv and completed it in the wee hours of the night, when it was first performed by the club’s waiters. Since then, the song has been sung by many singers, but it was the first song performed by Esther Ofarim as a soloist and from there she went on to be a star.

Tapuchim Ut’marim (Apples and Dates) stamp

According to the lyricist: “In 1994, I was driving and listening to the tune from the film Never on Sunday and it reminded me of the bright light of Athens reflecting the colors from Mt. Lycabettus into the sea… the lyrics and the story for the song came to me in an instant, matched with a melody by Greek composer Hatzidakis. I pulled over and wrote down the lyrics. Later on, Rami Kleinstein set them to music.”

Kshe’or Dolek Bechalonech (When the Light is on in your Window) stamp

This song was written in 1964 for the Gesher Hayarkon trio. Ettinger wrote: “I love fairytales and the ones I don’t know, I make up… As long as I continue to believe that the light is on so that you can write your letters to me – I will keep waiting…”

Slichot (Forgiveness) stamp

This poem appeared in Leah Goldberg’s book Shibolet Yeroket Ha’Ayin (Green-eyed Spike) in 1938. It was set to music by Oded Lerer in 1977 and sung by Yehudit Ravitz at the annual Song Festival.

Brit Olam (Universal Covenant) stamp

Ehud Manor dedicated this song to his wife, singer Ofra Fuchs. He later gave it to his friend, composer and singer Matti Caspi, who added the words to the soundtrack he was composing for the film Hagiga BaSnuker (1975). Thus this magical love song was born. Matti named his firstborn daughter Brit.

Rosa Rosa stamp

The play Kazablan was written by Yigal Mossinson in 1954, and was first performed in the Camari Theater starring Yosef Yadin and Haya Hararit. The song “Rosa” was written along with a number of other songs for the musical version, which was staged in 1966 starring Yehoram Gaon. The song quickly became a huge hit.

Hachnisini (Admit me) stamp

This poem was written by poet H.N. Bialik in 1905 in Odessa, for his beloved Ira Jan or for his wife Mania, or possibly for both…

The words were set to music by numerous composers, including Paul Ben Haim, Nurit Hirsch, Miki Gavrielov and more, and it has been performed by many singers.

Haperach Begani (The Flower in my Garden) stamp

This song, which is considered to be a milestone in Eastern music, was written by Avihu Medina based on an experience of unrequited love in his youth. The song was written for the Eastern music festival “Lamenatze’ach Shir Mizmor” in 1982, where it was performed by Zohar Argov.

Pgisha Le’Ein Ketz (A Meeting to Eternity) stamp

This poem was published in Alterman’s book “Kochavim Bachutz” in 1938. Naomi Shemer set it to music and gave it to the “Shlosharim” trio in 1969. Since then it has been performed by many talented singers.

Zemer Nogeh (Melancholy Song) stamp

This poem was written by poetess Rachel in the late 1920’s. It was set to music several different times, but became especially well known when Rona Ramon sent it to her husband Ilan Ramon, the first Israeli astronaut, who died in the Columbia space shuttle.

Lechol Echad Yesh (Everyone Has) stamp

One of the last hits by late songwriter Uzi Chitman, who wrote this love song in 2000 for his wife Aya when their son Yoav was drafted into an IDF combat unit. It expresses life and partnership coming full circle. Some interpret the song as one of love for Eretz Israel. It was performed as a duet by Shlomi Shabat and Lior Narkis and has become a popular wedding song.