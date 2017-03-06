Irish community celebrates St. Patrick’s Day. One special festive stamp introduced by Irish Post

St. Patrick’s Day is a special Irish holiday that is celebrated every year on March 17th, honoring the Irish patron saint, St. Patrick. The celebrations are largely Irish culture themed and typically consist of wearing green, parades, and drinking.

To mark the upcoming holiday Ireland Post has introduced a special stamp that StampNews.com is glad to present to stamp collector’ attention.

An Post commissioned Aaron Canning, an Irish graphic designer based in Vienna, Austria to design this year’s stamp. His response was to use a minimal design featuring Celtic lines but in a modern manner – the old being the use of Celtic lines and weaving, and the new is the mix of thick and thin lines.

This is a very familiar Celtic style of design, and you will see it a lot if you live in Ireland. Often called ‘interlace’ it is characterised by a continuous, unending pattern of connected strands or plaitwork. A great example of interlace is the Celtic knots that you see in jewellery, manuscripts, burial crosses and, in more recent years, popular culture and tattoos. Interlace is the most common feature of Celtic art, along with spirals and fantastic animal shapes.