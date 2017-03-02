Icelandic Contemporary Textile Design adorns new Icelandic stamps. 4 bright items introduced

StampNews.com is excited to introduce to our readers’ attention four colourful items by Iceland Post. This is textile design that has become the theme of the eighth stamp series dedicated to Icelandic contemporary art that is notable for its originality.

Let’s access the exquisite design of these bright philatelic items together!

Vik Prjónsdóttir designed the scarf “Shielding hand”. Vik Prjónsdóttir is a collaboration of designers whose objective is to promote the development of wool products and knitting. The designers are fascinated by nature narratives and behaviour. They are Brynhildur Pálsdóttir, Guðfinna Mjöll Magnúsdóttir and Þuríður Rós Sigurþórsdóttir. The company has received many awards, and their products have been exhibited abroad.

Bryndís Bolladóttir designed the work “Eye/Sphere” which is a sound absorber made of woolen felt. She graduated from the Iceland Academy of Arts in 1999 and has specialized since 2009 in sculpture forms that also have utilitarian functions. She has received international certifications for sound absorbing designs. Bryndís has exhibited and sold her work to all the Nordic countries and numerous European countries.

Ragna Fróðadóttir designed the interior textile “Mountain Range”. Ragna learned clothing and textile design in Paris and Iceland, and has received numerous awards and grants for her design. In recent years Ragna has worked in New York in one of the most recognized fashion trending business in the world. Ragna now lives in Iceland working on her own design. She heads the textile department of The School of Visual Arts.

Anita Hirlekar designed the textile “Spring / Summer 2016”. Anita graduated with a MA in fashion design in 2014 from Central Saint Martins Art Academy in London. Anita’s ideology consists of combining crafts and fashion in characteristic ways. She was selected as one of the four most outstanding international designers in 2015 in the UK. Anita has won numerous awards for her design.