Honouring Johan Cruijff with a pure silver stamp. A special item introduced by PostNL

StampNews.com is excited to let all philately enthusiasts know that PostNL honours Johan Cruijff by issuing a pure silver stamp.

This special stamp comes exactly one year after the death of the Dutch football legend, and marks the fifth time that PostNL has issued a silver postage stamp. Collectors must carefully store such stamps in their original plastic capsules and pay close attention to the humidity, as well as to the metals’ oxidation level.

Support the Johan Cruyff Foundation

PostNL marketing director Ludo Voorn reflects on the death of Johan Cruijff a year ago. “Everyone loved Johan Cruijff. Besides his widely respected great skill on the football field, he was always committed to bringing children together through sports. The Cruyff Foundation has built on this notion for years. We are proud to support their work by donating part of the proceeds from sales of this silver stamp.”

Progress through movement

Niels Meijer, director of the Cruyff Foundation, feels it’s very special that PostNL is issuing such a valuable stamp in honour of the footballer. “Johan always filled a social role. We continue to do that. We will certainly be investing the proceeds from the stamp sales in a project such as Schoolyard 14. This will challenge students both during and after school to play and exercise together.”