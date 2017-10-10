Hong Kong shopping streets featured on stamps. 6 special atmospheric items released

Hong Kong is home to many a specialist market and shopping streets. Whether you’re after birds, gadgets, textiles or sneakers, Hong Kong is rightly famous as a shopper’s paradise.

StampNews.com is glad to present this special set of six stamps by Hong Kong Post that introduce some of the most famous and atmospheric shopping spots of this unique city. These streets are full not only of different products but also with quintessentially local flavours that allow everyone to dive into Chinese history and culture. So, let’s get acquainted with the design of each stamp together.

The $1.70 stamp features Goldfish Market. Here you may find thousands of bagged colourful fish of all colours and sizes. This is a great place to buy some beautiful tropical pet fish and all the necessary equipment for your aquarium. With dozens of shops one after another dedicated to the keeping of tropical fish this is a sight not to be missed.

The $2.20 stamp is dedicated to Chinese Medicine Street that is famous for its large collection of Chinese Medicine shops. Hear you may find a great range of medicine herbal plants that can cure many diseases. Many ingredients that can be bought in this street are not sold at any other locations in the world.

The $2.90 stamp depicts Jade Market that is famous for its jade stalls that offer a rich variety of merchandise in all price ranges. Here the hundreds of stands sell all kinds of jade, pearls, semi-precious stones, in all forms, shapes and sizes, being jewelry, carvings, little statues, chops, and anything. This market is highly popular among tourists and local customers.

Kitchenware Street appeared on the fourth stamp ($3.10) of the issue. This street is famous for its various specialized stores that sell dishes, pots, pans, cooking utensils, stoves, tables, chairs, signs, lanterns and more. Kitchenware Street offers everything and at affordable prices.

For those into horticulture and floral art, the Flower Market that appeared on the fifth stamp ($3.70) is definitely worth being visited. The abundance of flowers that can be found here amazes. Here the shops sell not only fresh flowers, but also a wide array of products including artificial flowers and potted plants.

The $5 stamp is dedicated to Yau Ma Tei Wholesale Fruit Market that is the major wholesale fruit market in Hong Kong. Moreover, the market is a historically valuable site and is classified as a Grade II Historic Building.

This atmospheric stamp issue is definitely worth your attention and will surely take the rightful place in your stamp collection!