Hong Kong Children Stamps – The Five Senses. 5 cute stamps introduced

People experience the world with our five senses, which are also essential to learning and communication. Our five sense organs, namely, the ear, eye, nose, tongue and skin, serve different functions and transmit signals from our surroundings to the brain.

The team of StampNews.com is excited to introduce to collectors` attention this set of special stamps, entitled Children Stamps – The Five Senses, that features lively and interesting designs, and makes use of different printing effects to depict the five senses of hearing, sight, smell, taste and touch. This release will not only give children a deeper understanding of the different senses, but also enlighten curious young minds.

$1.70 – Hearing stamp

The ear consists of three parts: the outer ear, the middle ear and the inner ear. The outer ear collects sound waves, the ossicles in the middle ear amplify sound waves and transmit them to the inner ear, and the auditory nerve in the inner ear transmits the signals to the brain, which then transforms them into meaningful sounds. The stamp for “Hearing” has sand powder applied to its surface by thermography. Rubbing the surface will make a sound.

$2.20 – Sight stamp

We see different things with our eyes. Light rays pass through the cornea, pupil and lens, and then reach the retina, where an image is formed. The image is then sent in the form of sensory signals via the optic nerve to the brain for analysis. On the stamp for “Sight”, the round lens of the camera has been removed by die-cutting so you can peep in the hole and see the world through the lens of the camera.

$2.90 – Smell stamp

We use our nose for breathing and smelling. In the upper part of the nasal cavity, there is a tiny olfactory region which is full of sensory cells and capable of identifying different smells. The stamp for “Smell” is peach-scented. Do get the stamp and take a sniff.

$3.70 – Taste stamp

Our tongue can detect sweetness, sourness, bitterness and saltiness. All other flavours are derived from different combinations of these four basic tastes in association with such factors as smell, touch and temperature. The gum on the back of the stamp for “Taste” is vanilla-flavoured in keeping with the theme.

$5 – Touch stamp

The skin is the organ giving the sense of touch. In addition to this, our skin allows us to experience other sensations, including cold, heat, itchiness, pressure and pain. The basketball on the stamp for “Touch” is augmented by applying heat inflating ink to simulate the feel of a real basketball.