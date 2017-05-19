Historically significant castles of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Two Europe 2017 stamps introduced by Croatian Post Mostar

StampNews.com hurries to introduce to our readers’ attention the next entry to EUROPA 2017 philatelic competition. This time these are two colorful stamps presented by Croatian Post Mostar.

The items present medieval towns of Vranduk and Počitelj, national monuments of B&H. The issue’s author is academic artist Kristina Ćavar.

The old town Vranduk is located in central Bosnia in the valley of the Bosnia river, at a high scarp and inaccessible cliff. From the 14th century this town was ruled by a governor, and afterwards by a king, the only fortified town in the Brod parish.

In written documents it is mentioned for the first time in 1410. It was taken over by the Ottoman Empire in 1463 up to the annexing of B&H from Austro-Hungarian reign in 1878. After 1890 the castle is no longer used as a military – strategic point.

The old town of Počitelj is located in Herzegovina, on the left side of the Neretva river, built on the rocky cliffs that steeps down towards the river. In the Middle ages it was the center of the Dubrava parish and has a very significant strategic value. It was by all assumptions built in the period of the Bosnian king Stjepan Tvrtko I. Kotromanić (1383 – 1391).

In written documents it is mentioned for the first time in 1444. In 1471 it becomes part of the Ottoman Empire to which it belongs up to 1878. Following the establishment of the Austro- Hungarian rule in B&H Počitelj loses all strategic significance and rapidly disintegrates.