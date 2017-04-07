Historical Wanås Castle on Europa 2017 stamp. Special minisheet introduced by Sweden Post

StampNews.com is glad to introduce to our readers’ attention a next Europa 2017 stamp issue. This miniature sheet consisting of two items depict Wanås Castle in Skåne.

The castle has a history that stretches back to the Middle Ages and also offers a world-class, modern sculpture park that is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Permanent collection

“During the three decades that the park has existed, roughly 250 artists have come to work and hold exhibitions. Seventy exhibiti- ons have remained at Wanås and constitute today’s permanent collection,” says Elisabeth Millqvist, Artistic Director.

The minisheet depicts Malin Holmberg’s I Will Stop Loving You, a painting on the ground and tree trunks, and Anne Thulin’s Double Dribble, large red balls placed high up in the treetops. Wanås’s characteristic stepped gables represent the castle.