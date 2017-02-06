“Happy New Year” wished by Kyrgyz Express Post. 2 festive stamps introduced

New Year is a favorite holiday in both Western and Eastern cultures. Seeing off the outgoing year, people from different countries and continents are hoping that the coming year will be more successful and happy. Given the diversity of Christmas traditions in different countries, KEP has decided to dedicate its first issue in 2017 to both western and oriental particularities of New Year celebration.

StampNews.com is glad to introduce to our readers’ attention two special stamps by KEP that wish to all philately enthusiasts Happy New Year, good health, happiness and success.

The first stamp of the issue reflects the imagery of the New Year holiday, typical of Western cultures: Christmas tree, decorated with star, toys and candles, as well as the sleigh of Santa Claus with gifts for children and adults.

The second stamp represents in all its glory the Fire Rooster, which is a symbol of the coming New Year, according to the Chinese calendar, on January 28, 2017. In the Chinese tradition, the rooster symbolizes insight, orderliness, conservatism and self-confidence.