Guinness world record for the largest stamp mosaic has been broken. The impressive philatelic artwork created by Peter Boyd

StampNews.com is excited to let each philately enthusiast know that a devoted stamp collector Peter Boyd attempted to break the Guinness world record for the largest stamp mosaic with his special artwork, which contains 528,220 stamps and took 10 years to assemble.

Stamp collectors flocked to Farnborough Leisure Centre on March 9 to see what will be named the world’s largest stamp mosaic, measuring 27m by 9m and made up of a whopping 528,220 stamps.

The impressive artwork has been a 10-year labour of love for stamp enthusiast Peter Boyd, who finished it just in time for the 50th anniversary of the Machin series of postage stamps in June. The mosaic was taken to Farnborough to promote the Southern England Stamp Show, which takes place at Farnborough Leisure Centre on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11.

Officers from Guinness Records were there to measure the mosaic and will soon confirm that it has more than doubled the current record. This was set by residents of Malaga in Spain, who in 2015 created a mosaic containing 230,000 stamps and measuring 17.5m by 12.58m.

Mr Boyd’s record attempt has been sponsored by the Machin Collectors Club and Tony Hender of Arun Stamps, with support from Stanley Gibbons, Gibbons Stamp Monthly, photographer Richard Bond, the PTS Philatelic Traders Society and Bostik Ltd.

The record attempt began when Mr Boyd was looking at an old Machin postage stamp worth six and a half pence through a magnifier. He noticed that the image was made up of lots of small dots, which he likened to pixels in a computer image. After scanning the stamp to the highest magnification possible, he realised a giant image of it could be made using Machin stamps.

Peter Boyd’s stamp mosaic displayed in Farnborough has more than double the number of stamps used in the current record-holding mosaic. He made an original mosaic template for a stamp magnified 300 times, which would require 110,000 stamps to complete. After learning of the existing record, he began adding to his design with other stamp-related images until he created the colossal artwork displayed in Farnborough.