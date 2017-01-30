Guernsey Post is celebrating an endangered Bailiwick bird. 4 new stamps introduced

To celebrate the Meadow Pipit (Anthus pratensis), now classified as an endangered species in the Bailiwick, Guernsey Post prepared for releasing a stamp issue with stunning images created by artist Andrew Robinson. The stamps are being released in collaboration with the WWF.

For more than 50 years, WWF has focused on finding solutions that save the wonderful array of life on our planet by applying the best science available and working closely with local communities. Saving nature is at the core of what WWF International is all about, and its mission is to conserve nature and reduce the most pressing threats to the diversity of life on Earth.

“I'm particularly pleased that we've been able to feature the Meadow Pipit on our stamps and highlight that it is now, unfortunately, classified by the WWF as an endangered species in the Bailiwick.” – Bridget Yabsley, Head of Philatelic at Guernsey Post.

An attractive creature, the Meadow Pipit is a small, streaky, yellow-brown bird with pale legs, a long hind claw and white outer tail feather. It's high, piping call – a common upland sound – gives it its common name. But research shows there may be less than 100 breeding pairs of the attractive Meadow Pipit left in Guernsey and Herm, with neighbouring Alderney experiencing a similar decline.

In the UK, numbers have been declining since the mid-1970s, resulting in the species being placed on the amber list of conservation concern. Agricultural intensification is thought to be responsible for declining numbers. There are less grazing areas and fewer places for the birds to live and eat in winter.