Groundbreaking fashion featured on stamps. Ten exquisite items released by PostNL

Radical, theatrical, mysterious and extravagant: words used to describe the provocative and groundbreaking fashion by Viktor&Rolf.

PostNL is issuing the stamps in celebration of the 25th anniversary of these Dutch fashion designers and StampNews.com is glad to present this sheetlet of 10 items that features their most creative sketches.

The colourful stamp sheetlet consists of wedding and evening dresses and shoes, combined with faces, eyes, a bow, a logo and a flower. Black dots and curls here and there connect the drawings.

Sketching as a foundation

Stephan van den Eijnden, PostNL’s Mail Netherlands Commercial Director, on the new stamp sheetlet: “Viktor&Rolf constantly express their creativity through sketches. They believe that they can only design what they can draw. This is also reflected in this stamp sheetlet depicting sketches of their provocative fashion.”

Ink blots

Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren chose the sketches for this stamp sheetlet themselves. “We felt immediately that the drawings should be free and relaxed in character. Real doodles, sketches without a clear purpose. That’s why the stamp sheetlet has a spontaneous, vibrant and slightly messy look to it. We were given the freedom to undermine the seriousness of a stamp a little. The ink blots certainly make each stamp look like one of our sketch sheets.”