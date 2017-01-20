Gorgeous Waterfalls of Norfolk Islands. Two bright stamps introduced by Australia Post

StampNews.com is glad to introduce to our readers’ attention two bright stamps prepared by Australia Post. These items depict two picturesque waterfalls of Norfolk Islands that are considered to be one of the most popular attractions that are visited by thousands of tourists annually. Let’s appreciate the design of these original items together!

Cascade Creek is one of Norfolk Island’s few permanent streams. Along with its tributaries, its catchment area covers almost one-fifth of the island and is an important home for native wetland flora and fauna. When it rains, high flows produce two main waterfalls: Cockpit Waterfall and Cascade Creek Falls.

Cockpit Waterfall is located inland, around 100 metres from the sea. Also known as Cockpit Falls, it is located within Cascade Reserve, an area of more than 30 hectares along the northern coast of Norfolk Island. Cascade Creek flows past Cockpit to Cascade Bay, resulting in Cascade Creek Falls.