Gibraltar Military Heritage marked with stamps. 9 special items introduced by Gibraltar Post

Gibraltar has been of strategic importance since the days of the Phoenicians. Throughout its long military history the Rock has endured many sieges, the most famous being the Great Siege of 1783.

To mark its great Military Heritage, Gibraltar Post has introduced nine special stamps that are definitely worth your attention. StampNews.com invites everyone to access this original philatelic release!

The Convent - The official residence of the Governor of Gibraltar since 1728. It was originally a convent of Franciscan friars, hence its name, and was completed in 1531. The dining room at the Convent has the most extensive display of heraldry in the Commonwealth of Nations.

Cross of Sacrifice - A war memorial designed by Sir Reginald Blomfield in 1917 (found in numerous Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemeteries). The cross in Gibraltar was erected by the Royal Engineers for the commission, and unveiled on Armistice Day 1922.

100 Ton Gun - By Rosia Bay stands the Napier of Magdala Battery (1884), home of Gibraltar’s 100 Ton Gun. Manufactured in 1870, four were originally in existence, two came to Gibraltar and the others were sent to Malta. This is only the only one remaining on the Rock. The other was situated at Victoria Battery, which is where the city Fire Station is today.

Gibraltar War Memorial - The monument commemorates the fallen of the First World War and was sculpted by Catalan Jose Piquet Catoli of Barcelona. It was constructed of Carrara marble. The memorial was unveiled by the Governor of Gibraltar, Sir Charles Monro, 1st Baronet (1860–1929), during a ceremony on 27 September 1923.

Nelson’s Anchorage - HMS Victory was towed to Rosia Bay after Nelson’s victory at Trafalgar. Despite denials by the Royal Navy the local story is that Nelson’s body was brought ashore at Rosia Bay where his body was changed from the barrel of brandy to one of alcohol (spirit of wine) for the return journey home.

Parson’s Lodge Battery - At the height of its military importance the battery had three 10-inch rifled muzzle-loading guns that guarded the approaches to Rosia Bay, which is the only natural harbour in Gibraltar. The battery was used during both World Wars and, in 1941 it had anti-aircraft and anti-tank guns as well as anti-aircraft searchlights installed.

Garrison Library - Founded in 1793 by Captain (later Colonel) John Drinkwater Bethune. The Garrison is a library of 45,000 books, including many rare volumes. The library was started to occupy officers stationed in Gibraltar. It has an excellent local history collection. Many lithographs and art prints are held here and many of the furnishings have interesting historical backgrounds.

Trafalgar Cemetery - Although it is named after The Battle of Trafalgar, only two victims of the battle are buried there. The remainder of the interments are mostly of those killed in other sea battles or casualties of the yellow fever epidemics that swept Gibraltar between 1804 and 1814. The graveyard is the site of an annual commemorative ceremony on Trafalgar Day.

American War Memorial - A World War I memorial built for the American Battle Monuments Commission in 1933 commemorating the successful alliance of the United States and Great Britain in their naval exploits in the vicinity of Gibraltar during the Great War. The monument was inaugurated in 1937. 61 years later, in November 1998, the monument was the site of another unveiling ceremony, that of a bronze plaque which commemorated the World War II Allied invasion of North Africa, Operation Torch.