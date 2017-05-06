Frýdlant Castle and Chateau as the greatest heritage sites in northern Bohemia. One specially designed Europa 2017 stamp issued by Czech Post

StampNews.com is glad to introduce to our readers’ attention Czechian version of Europa 2017 stamp.

Czech Post decided to depict an external view of the entire area of Frýdlant Castle and Chateau on its special stamp. The sky in the background is shaped into an ornament derived from the sgraffiti of the chateau facade to embellish the view.

Frýdlant Castle and Chateau ranks among the largest and most important heritage sites in northern Bohemia. It combines two architectural forms: a medieval castle and a Renaissance chateau. The castle was built around the mid-13th century. In 1278, it became the property of the Biberštejns who significantly contributed to the building of a robust castle palace. In 1558–1621, Frýdlant was owned by the Rederns who continued to embellish the estate.

They built a new Renaissance chateau and chapel. In 1622–1634, Frýdlant belonged to Albrecht of Wallenstein who gradually developed a massive demesne economy. After his murder in 1634, the Emperor gave Frýdlant to the important aristocratic family of Gallas (Clam-Gallas from 1757) that provided diplomatic and military services to the imperial court. The family resided at Frýdlant until its nationalisation in 1945.

The Czechoslovak government extended the sections open to the public to include the lower chateau and, in the 1960s, also the warden’s wing. The original Redern sgraffiti on the lower chateau were unveiled in 1960. Due to certain inadequate changes of the castle before 1995, a number of restoration and construction works were performed after 1995 in order to return the site to its original appearance. The roofs were repaired, the original wall painting was renewed and certain items from the collections were installed at the original places.

The original Gothic castle has not been preserved in its entirety. It was gradually extended, and underwent two Renaissance conversions in the 16th century. The chapel and the Renaissance chateau were erected by Marco Spazzio di Lancio at the turn of the 17th century. The last major construction works including a conversion of the warden’s wing took place in the 1960s.