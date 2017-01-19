French Post has made a Valentine’s Day tradition of collaborating with fashion designers

StampNews.com hurries to inform our readers that the French Post has selected Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing to design its annual collection of heart-shaped stamp, timed for release ahead of Valentine’s Day.

His designs juxtapose swirling baroque architectural motifs on pastel backgrounds with stripes and diamonds in black and white. Orchids in orange, yellow and fuchsia are seen poking out from nooks and creases in the designs.

The 2017 edition is a reflection of the decadent aesthetic Rousteing has created for Balmain and uses elements from the house’s spring 2017 women’s ready-to-wear collection. That season featured looks pairing black-and-white stripes with swirling lacework, as well as vivid architectural motifs woven on gentle pastels.

Rousteing’s design “evokes a poetic and loving spirit, reinforced by its heart shape,” La Poste, the French postal service, said in a statement. Since 2000, it has collaborated on the series with designers including Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Lacroix, Chanel Hermès and Lanvin. Last year’s stamps were signed by Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, the young duo behind the reboot of Space-Age house Courrèges since 2015.

Lately we have already introduced to your attention a stamp on a fashion theme and this one will be the second one since the beginning of this year. We are looking forward to its issuing!