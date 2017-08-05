For young collectors: János Arany was born 200 years ago. A miniature of four stamps introduced by Magyar Posta

StampNews.com is excited to let our readers know that the Hungarian postal Service has issued a set of commemorative stamps in the form of a souvenir sheet to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of János Arany.

He is recognized as one of the most influential writers of all time in Hungary. One of the keys in his writing is his immensely impressive vocabulary.

In his combined works, János Arany used more than 60,000 different words, which easily wins him the title of being the Hungarian writer with the largest vocabulary. Apart from writing his own poetry, János Arany was also famous for his translations of classic pieces of literature into Hungarian. For instance he has translated three of the most well-known Shakespeare dramas into Hungarian - Hamlet, king John, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The four stamps in the souvenir sheet depicts scenes from four of his most famous ballads, and a portrait of János Arany himself is shown on the souvenir sheet itself. The stamps are denominated at 120 Ft, and on two of the four stamps, there is a surcharge of 75 Ft. This surcharge goes to support Youth Philately, and it continues the Hungarian tradition of supporting this cause.