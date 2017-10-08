Final stamps concluding five-year NHL stamp series released. 6 special items introduced by Canada Post

StampNews.com is excited to inform all stamp collectors that Canada Post has released its final stamp issue concluding its five-year NHL stamp series honoring Canadian Hokey Legends. This issue consisting of six stamps celebrates the best players ever to don a jersey in the NHL: Maurice (Rocket) Richard, Jean Beliveau, Gordie Howe, Bobby Orr, Mario Lemieux, and Wayne Gretzky.

The six bright items were designed by Avi Dunkelman and Joe Gault for Mix Design Group of Toronto. Each stamp contains the image of the players in their bright uniforms. The Stanley Cup image appeared in the background of each stamp. The issue aims to pay tribute to the Canadian hockey players and underline the importance of their sporting achievements.

“The players we immortalized on this year’s stamps redefined hockey over careers that spanned more than 60 years,” Canada Post president and CEO Deepak Chopra said in a release.

“They inspired us -- and each other -- with feats that boggle the mind. They are the ultimate six. We hope that by issuing these stamps during the NHL’s centennial, we have helped make this milestone year for the NHL even more special.”

The players depicted on the stamps took part in 7000 regular games scoring 9,500 as a team. They also won 40 Stanley Cup championships and got more than 80 individual awards. Each of the players has something to be proud of and worth remembering by people from around the world. For example, Maurice (Rocket) Richard had three famous firsts: 50 goals in a season; 50 goals in 50 games (1944-45).

He won eight Stanley Cup Championships. A 23-time NHL All-Star, Gordon Howe is considered the most complete player to ever play the game. Wayne Gretzky has been called “the greatest hockey player ever” by many sportswriters, players, and the league itself. He is the leading scorer in NHL history, with more goals and assists than any other player. It is difficult to list all the achievements of Canadian hockey players but surely they are definitely worth your admiration.

By the way, the first hockey-theme stamp issued by Canada Post was the 1956 five-cent stamp featuring three players wearing “CANADA” jerseys. So, it has already become a tradition that each year Canada Post unveils its great and long-awaited hokey-theme stamp issues that are pursued by the collectors worldwide.