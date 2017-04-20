“Fargo” goes philatelic to promote its new season. Great philatelic billboards attracted the philatelists’ attention

StampNews.com hurries to share the latest and the most exciting philatelic news. Recently the original billboards decorated with vintage stamps have been discovered. But unfortunately for stamp collectors, they’re not real stamps. Unless we’re forgetting about classic U.S. stamps that featured a poker hand, Sisyphus rolling his giant boulder, and a UFO hovering over planet Earth.

The stamp-themed billboard was spotted in Los Angeles in March and its task is to promote FX’s hit series Fargo.

The hit crime drama that plays off the Coen brothers’ 1996 movie of the same name begins its third season April 19. Each season of the show takes on a new plot and features new cast members playing new characters. Among the cast members for Season 3 are Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Jim Gaffigan.

Apparently promotion for Fargo has dabbled in different hobbies before.

“First it was cross-stitch, then quilting and now Fargo’s season three key art is a philatelist’s dream come true,” the Daily Billboard post reads. “But you don’t need to be a stamp collector to love this quirky billboard for FX’s Fargo movie spin-off now in its third season.”

Check out Daily Billboard’s full post to see more pictures of the stamp-filled billboard. But fans of the movie know that this is not the first time Fargo has gone philatelic.

A light side plot in the otherwise dark Minnesota-accented film focuses on Norm (played by John Carroll Lynch), the soft-spoken but supportive husband of protagonist police officer Margie Gunderson (Frances McDormand), and his painting of mallards being submitting for consideration in a duck stamp contest.

In the film’s tender final scene — which caps off a 98-minute film focused on a bungled kidnapping plot and its violent consequences — the couple with a baby on the way discuss the results of the contest.

Sourced by dailybillboardblog.com