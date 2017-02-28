Falco’s 60th birthday celebrated by Austria Post. One new stamp introduced

The most successful Austrian musician of the modern age would have turned 60 this year. For this reason, Austrian Post is dedicating a commemorative stamp to the exceptional artist, Falco. The item has an exceptional design that will definitely win philately lovers’ attention.

StampNews.com encourages our readers to add this bright item to their collections!

Johann “Hans” Hölzel, better known by his stage name Falco, was an Austrian singer, songwriter and rapper.

Falco had several international hits, “Rock Me Amadeus”, “Der Kommissar”, “Vienna Calling”, “Jeanny”, “The Sound of Musik”, “Coming Home (Jeanny Part II, One Year Later)” and posthumously, “Out of the Dark”. “Rock Me Amadeus” reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 1986, making him the only artist whose principal language was German to score a vocal number-one hit in the United States (Bert Kaempfert reached No. 1 in January 1961 with the instrumental “Wonderland by Night”). According to his estate, he has sold 20 million albums and 40 million singles, which makes him the best-selling Austrian singer of all-time.

Following the major success, both artist’s physical and mental health suffered. Setbacks in his private life hit him hard, and his new records did not sell well. In 1992, however, he made a comeback, delighting more than 100,000 fans with the legendary “Regenkonzert” at the Danube Island festival in 1993. Falco constantly changed his style, as with “Mutter, der Mann mit dem Koks ist da” (Mother, the man with the cocaine is there) in 1995, for example, which he described as “non-conformist provocation”.

On 6th February 1998, Falco died in a car crash in his chosen home, the Dominican Republic. Self-doubt, his tendency towards perfectionism and his melancholy had resulted in repeated problems with alcohol and drugs, yet for many he remains one of the great “heroes of our time”.