Exotic bird species native to Tokelau. 4 colourful and exquisite stamps introduced by Tokelau Post

StampNews.com hurries to introduce to our readers’ attention the Birds of Tokelau stamp issue that focuses on four of Tokelau’s native bird species: the tiafee, the lakia, the katafa gogo and the fuakoo.

The stamps are notable for their original and bright design that is definitely worth your attention! So, let’s appreciate these four philatelic items together!

The results of a conservation survey conducted in 2011/2012 concluded that there are approximately 20 different species of native birds living in Tokelau: 14 seabirds, 1 heron, 4 waders and a pigeon. Many of Tokelau’s native bird species have come under threat from introduced pests such as rats and cats, as well as over-hunting and damage to nesting areas. Over the past few years, measures have been taken to ensure that Tokelau’s native birds are able to thrive. With these measures in place, at least six species of seabird have recovered in Tokelau over the past few decades.

There are three main species that dominate Tokelau’s native bird population, the black noddy or lakia, the brown noddy or gogo and the white tern or akiaki. A 2011/2012 survey revealed that each of these birds had been found in mating pairs numbering well into the thousands on each of Tokelau’s three atolls.

Throughout the year, Tokelau’s three atolls are also visited by various duck species from the north and the long tailed kern from New Zealand. Despite these visitors and the dominance of three species, a range of native birds are found across the atolls in smaller numbers. These native species include the Tiafee, Lakia, Katafa Gogo and Fuakoo, each of which is featured in this stamp issue.