Europa 2017 ‘Castles’ stamps introduced by San Marino Post. 2 new items entered the philatelic competition

“Castles” is the theme chosen for the member countries by PostEurop for Europa joint issues 2017. San Marino Post has joined other post administrations and issued bright stamps that depict two of Three Towers of San Marino.

The €0.95 value stamp shows the Second Tower of San Marino, called Cesta, situated on the highest point of Mount Titano, 755 meters above sea level. It was an ancient Roman watchtower and in 1956 it became the seat of the Museum of Ancient Arms. It was constructed in the 13th century on the remains of an older Roman fort.

The €1.00 value stamp shows the First Tower, named Guaita, which is the major and most ancient of the three rocks. It was constructed in the 11th century and served briefly as a prison. It was rebuilt numerous times and reached its current form in the 15th century during the war fought between San Marino and the House of Malatesta.