Enjoy folding a stamp by yourself. First ever origami stamp issued by Correos

StampNews.com is happy to introduce to your attention the first stamp in the world of origami issued by Correos. This item has the shape of the bird painted or bow tie in Spain.

Origami is defined as the art of creating paper figures without cutting or using glue, only folding a square of paper. The paper figures resulting from the folding may be of various shapes such as flowers, animals, objects, even faces or architectural elements.

The origin of the Origami is dated in China in the first or second century AD, arrived in Japan in the sixth century AD, where it is integrated into Japanese culture and begins its development and subsequent rise. In the beginning, in the latter country, it was an art that only the nobility could enjoy because of the high price of paper.

The selection of the bow tie as the first postage stamp of origami is because it is a very interesting figure for two fundamental reasons: it is a classic figure and absolutely recognizable throughout the world as an element of origami and on the other hand the bow tie relates With the pigeon messenger, which in turn is part of the origin and activity of the mail in the world.

The stamp is based on the square base well known by all fans for its simplicity and versatility. In the block sheet are described the steps to follow to get the bow tie by folding the stamp by the lines that have marked. In addition the item incorporates Augmented Reality to download a tutorial of how to mount the bow tie.

Hoping you enjoy folding this stamp.