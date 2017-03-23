Emoji as a worldwide form of communication.Two exquisite stamps introduced by An Post

To mark the rise of emoji in society around the world, An Post approached Dublin designers to create an appropriate design and these are the two stamps they came up with. These stamps feature a range of emoji with the headlines 'Don’t Worry'and 'Be Happy' ('NáBíBuartha' and 'BíSona' in Irish).

StampNews.com is convinced that these new emoji stamps should prove popular with people of all ages as well as collectors.

Even if you don't know what an emoji is, you've probably heard the word anyway. Emoji are ideograms or smiley faces used in text and electronic messages and webpages. They are used much like emoticons (facial expression such as a smile or frown, formed using keyboard characters) and exist in various genres, including comic faces, common objects, places and types of weather and animals.

Originally meaning pictograph, the word emoji comes from Japanese e (picture) + moji (character). These small digital icons that are used to express an idea or emotion, originated on Japanese mobile phones in the late 1990s. Their popularity exploded, however, when Apple, Android and other mobile operating systems began to include them in their phones.

Oxford Dictionaries named the emoji “Face with Tears of Joy” as its 2015 Word of the Year – SwiftKey also found that this was also the most popular emoji across the world. Meanwhile, Oxford noted that 2015 has seen a sizable increase in the use of the word 'emoji' and recognisedits impact on popular culture.

It's very easy to dismiss Emoji because when you break it down they are, at first glance, ridiculous. They are a cartoon army of faces/ vehicles/flags/food and symbols trying to topple the everyday use of words. Emoji are intended to illustrate, or in some cases replacealtogether, the words we send each other digitally, whether in a text message, email, or tweet.

Emoji has now become a worldwide, language-independent form of communication. Some might even argue that emoji is a form of pop art and they might have a valid point: There are now thousands of emoji used daily worldwide to convey humour, enhance messaging, make a point or to describe things.