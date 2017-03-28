Dolphin Research as a common study for Israel and Portugal. Joint Israel-Portugal stamp issue introduced

StampNews.com is excited to introduce to our readers’ attention a special Israel-Portugal stamp issue that mark the diplomatic relations between Israel and the Portuguese Republic. This stamp is dedicated to the following study “Dolphin Research” that is common for Israel and Portugal.

An Israeli consulate was first opened in Lisbon in the late 1950’s. After the Carnation Revolution in Portugal in April 1974, this was upgraded to a general consulate and in 1977 to an embassy, the highest indication of full diplomatic relations. Since then the two countries have benefitted from friendly and collaborative relations in many fields.

The Jewish people have ancient ties to Portugal, but the Portuguese Jewish Portugal experienced dramatic changes beginning in the early 15th century: expulsion, forced conversion and the Inquisition. In 1989, a formal apology from the Portuguese people was issued to the Jews and in 1996 the Decree of Expulsion was nullified on the 500th anniversary of its issuance.

During WWII, many Jews passed through Portugal, mostly immigrating to other countries and later also to Israel.

Israel recognized four Portuguese “Righteous Gentiles”. The most well known is Aristides de Sousa Mendes, who issued visas to thousands of Jews while serving as the Portuguese consul-general in Bordeaux, France during the Holocaust.

Dolphin Research

The study of coastal dolphins is a relatively young field that has developed in both Portugal and Israel in recent decades. In both countries, the coastal dolphin population exists alongside fishing activity and at times dolphins are caught in fishing equipment, causing them injury and even death. Dolphins are at the top of the coastal food chain in both countries. They are considered to be a sentinel species for a healthy marine environment, both in the broad sense of the health of the system as well as in the narrow sense of human health, as consumers of food products from the sea.

Common Bottlenose Dolphin (Tursiops truncatus)

This dolphin species belongs to the family Delphinidae and is most commonly found in tropical to temperate oceans, mainly in the shallow waters of the continental shelf, where water depths are up to 200 meters. Mature dolphins range from 2-4 meters in length and weigh between 150-650 kgs. Dolphins tend to live in pods of up to 12 members, although a number of pods may join together to create a larger group of 100 or more dolphins. The two main factors that contribute to pod size are food supply and danger from predators.