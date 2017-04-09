News

Diversity is taken as read at PostNord. Two colourful rainbow stamp introduced

09.04.2017
StampNews.com hurries to let our readers know that that PostNord has released two bright stamps presenting the familiar rainbow colours of the Pride flag in a heart. With this philatelic issue PostNord aims to raise awareness about – and honour the significance of – key concepts such as diversity and gender equality.

The history of the Pride flag colours

The world-famous rainbow flag was officially unveiled by artist Gilbert Baker in connection with the San Francisco Pride event in 1978, and before long the new flag had gained a strong following among the city's homosexual communities.

At that time, the flag – designed by artist and activist Gilbert Baker – featured eight colours, but since 1979 the number of coloured horizontal stripes has been reduced to six. The rainbow flag signals diversity within the LGBTQ movement, providing a rallying point for homosexual, bisexual, transgender and queer people, where each colour has a separate meaning.

