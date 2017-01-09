Discover Ancient Britain with a new philatelic release by Royal Mail. 8 special stamps have been prepared for issuance

StampNews.com invites our readers to appreciate the upcoming stamp issue of eight stamps by Royal Mail featuring famous iconic sites as well as some of the most exceptional artefacts, and overlays illustrations to show how people lived and worked at these sites and used the objects.

With these stamps Royal Mail also explores the social and technological evolution of these early Britons.

The first metals were used in Britain while still in the ‘Stone Age’. The arrival of cultures that could ‘make metal’ would have a dramatic effect on society. In the British Isles the first seams of copper were exploited in Ireland around 2500BC.

The discovery of tin in South West England helped to make Britain an important centre – copper smelted with an amount of tin makes the superior metal bronze: harder, more durable and versatile and the so-called Bronze Age saw several other technological advancements. Overall, the stamps give a timeline across thousands of years of history, from a glimpse of Stone Age ritual of 11,000 years ago, through the Bronze Age and into the Iron Age of some 300 BC.

In addition to the Mint Stamps and Stamp Souvenir, the issue features an informative Presentation Pack – ideal gifts for anyone with an interest in prehistory.