Delicious tropical fruits found in Philippines. 7 colorful stamps released by PHLPost

Beat the heat this summer and try some of the most popular and refreshing fruits common in the Philippines. The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) issued two sets of colorful definitive stamps featuring Philippine popular fruits that are cultivated and abundant in different parts of the country.

StampNews.com hurries to present some images of popular fruits in the Philippines presented in postage stamps.

The Egg Fruit (Pouteriacampechiana) stamp or commonly known as chesa or “Tiessa” in the vernacular, is a yellowish and pulpy fruit that looks like a boiled egg yolk. PHLPost has printed 3,300,000 pieces of the Egg Fruit stamps valued at P1 peso each.

The wild sweetsop (Rolliniadeliciosa) stamp is a specie of flowering plant in the custard-apple family. It is cultivated for its edible fruits, commonly known as “biriba” or wild sugar apple. PHLPost has printed 3,300,000 pieces of the P3 - peso denomination of the stamps.

The Philippine wildraspberry (Rubusrosifolius) stamp or Sapinit which is endemic to province of Quezon, Laguna, Palawan and some parts of Mindanao. The fruit has a bright red-orange color with a distinct bitter-sour-sweet taste and a hairy receptacle. PHLPost has printed 6,250,000 of the P5 peso denomination of stamps.

The dragon fruit (Hylocereusundatus) stamp refers to fruit of the genus Hylocereus. It has red-skinned fruit with white flesh or sometimes reddish in color. It is known as a cleansing fruit and carries many health benefits. PHLPost has printed 900,000 copies of the Dragon fruit stamps which are being sold at P100 pesos each.

PHLPost also issued Pomelo stamps which have a sweet, mild taste and a very thick rind inside of the pale green or yellow exterior. The postal service printed 3,300,000 of the P14 denomination of Pomelo stamps.

Calamansi (Citrofortunellamitis) stamp is a tropical lime native to Southeast Asia. It is cultivated for its edible but incredibly sour fruit. Calamansi is packed with ascorbic acid or vitamin C. PHLPost has printed 3,300,000 copies of the P17 Calamansi stamps.

Another famous fruit found in the Philippines is the Tamarind which is a delicious, sweet fruit that has a wide variety of uses and applications, both for medicinal and culinary purposes. PHLPost has printed 3,800,000 copies of the Tamarind stamps which can be bought at P55 each.