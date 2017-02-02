David Bowie is to be commemorated by Royal Mail. 10 special stamps are available for pre-order now

Just over a year after his death the Royal Mail are commemorating the life of David Bowie with a set of 10 postage stamps. Six iconic album sleeves from throughout Bowie’s career – including Hunky Dory, Aladdin Sane, Heroes, Let’s Dance, Earthling and Blackstar – appear on the stamps, along with four images of live performances.

StampNews.com encourages our readers to honor this great musician and appreciate the bright design of these special philatelic items depicting David Bowie.

Explaining the decision for the tribute to Bowie, Philip Parker of Royal Mail said: “For five decades David Bowie was at the forefront of contemporary culture, and has influenced successive generations of musicians, artists, designers and writers. Royal Mail’s stamp issue celebrates this unique figure and some of his many celebrated personas.”

The Royal Mail has paid tribute to musicians before, and last summer it published a 10-stamp Pink Floyd set, which also featured six album covers and four performances.

The four stamps featuring live tour dates span over four decades, starting with The Ziggy Stardust Tour in 1972, and concluding with the A Reality Tour in 2004.