Cornet as the most famous castle of Guernsey. 6 Europa 2017 stamps introduced by Guernsey Post

EUROPA stamp issues are among the most collected and most popular stamps in the world. Each year PostEurop’s Stamps & Philately Working Group selects the EUROPA stamp theme and for 2017 this is “Europe – Castles”.

StampNews.com invites our readers to appreciate six EUROPA stamps issued by Guernsey Post and to vote for them in case you will like the items.

Guernsey’s most famous Castle, Castle Cornet has stood guard over St Peter Port’s Harbour for 800 years. Built in 1202 to defend what was once a busy trading harbour, it remains surrounded by the sea, a short walk from the town centre with spectacular panoramic views of St Peter Port and out across to the other Channel Islands.

Castle Cornet, listed as a Protected Monument in the late 1930’s, is a museum in itself, and one that also houses five museums within its ancient walls.