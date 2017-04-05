Colorful wings for your spring and summer greetings. 5 bright butterfly stamps introduced by Swedish Post

When people see their first butterfly, they know that spring has truly arrived and they can start dreaming about summer.

Butterflies are a popular theme on stamps, and StampNews.com is glad to inform each philately enthusiast that Swedish Post has issued six stamps depicting butterflies that take to the air in spring and early summer.

Butterflies in their natural environment

Five butterfly species in their natural environment are presented in the stamp booklet. The butterflies are the black-veined white (Aporia crataegi) on a teasel plant, the orange tip (Anthocharis cardamines) on a mustard plant, the Mazarine blue (Polyommatis semiargus) on a daisy, the Glanville fritillary (Melitaea cinxia) on a Lily of the Valley and the brimstone (Gonepteryx rhamni) on a coltsfoot.