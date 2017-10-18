Chinese Signs of the Zodiac series continued Liechtenstein Post

Liechtenstein Post continues its series of the Chinese Signs of the Zodiac stamps that has already become a tradition. This year’s stamp celebrates the “Year of the Dog 2018” (face value: CHF 2.00). For this unique stamp Liechtenstein Post used the latest laser printing technology and depicted the filigree silhouette cut in the shape of a dog.

In Chinese culture this is a symbol for good luck. All the imprints were applied in high-quality gold foil embossing.

StampNews.com would like to remind you that Liechtenstein Post has already dedicated its stamps to such Chinese zodiac signs as Snake, Sheep, Horse and Dragon.

The twelve Chinese zodiac signs is the unique feature of the Chinese culture. China is celebrating the Year of the Dog from 16 February 2018 until 4 February 2019. This year is associated with of loyalty and honesty – the features innate to dogs. People born in the Year of the Dog possess the best traits of human nature.

They are honest, friendly, faithful, loyal, smart, straightforward, venerable and have a strong sense of responsibility. Dogs always defend what is theirs and have a high sense of value. Home and family come first, and Dogs will work to see that they have the best!

So, let’s appreciate this special philatelic item that is a great continuation of the great stamp series!