Chinese New Year welcomed by PHLPost. Two special “Year of the Rooster” stamps released

As the year 2016 comes to a close, the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost), released its “Year of the Rooster stamps” for 2017’s Chinese New Year. The souvenir sheet of two stamps is red and gold with special embellishments of gold foil and 3D embossing.

StampNews.com invites stamps enthusiasts to appreciate the original design of these bright philatelic items.

The rooster is the tenth of the twelve Chinese zodiac animals, followed by the Year of the Dog for 2018. Among the Chinese Zodiac animals, the rooster or chicken represents fidelity and punctuality, for it wakes people up on time. The Chinese says, people born in the year of the Rooster are beautiful, kind-hearted, hardworking, courageous, independent, humorous and honest.

PHLPost has printed 101,000 copies of the two (2) different colorful designs of the regular stamps which can be purchased at P18 and P45 per stamp. In addition, PHLPost also printed 5,000 copies of the limited edition souvenir gold foil and special round perforation of the “New Year stamps” to be sold at P200 each for stamp collectors.

The layout of the stamps was done by in-house graphic artist Rodine C. Teodoro.