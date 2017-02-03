Chinese New Year 2017: Celebrating the Year of the Rooster. 2 new stamps introduced by Gibraltar Post

With parades of dancing dragons, the hanging of Chinese lanterns, and explosions of firecrackers, people from all around the world celebrate the beginning of Lunar New Year.

To commemorate this great event Gibraltar Post has introduced to collectors’ attention two special stamps that are highly recommended to our readers by StampNews.com. Let’s appreciate their design together!

The year of Rooster begins on the 28th January 2017 and finishes on the 15th February 2018. The Rooster (or Chicken) occupies the 10th position among the Chinese zodiac animals. In Chinese culture, the Rooster represents fidelity and punctuality, for it wakes people up on time.

People born in the year of the Rooster are beautiful, kind-hearted, hard-working, courageous, independent, humorous and honest. They like to keep their homes neat and organized. On the other side, they might be arrogant, self-aggrandizing, persuasive to others and wild as well as admire things or persons blindly.