Charming Manx Cats by Lesley Anne Ivory. 4 lovely stamps introduced by Isle of Man Post

StampNews.com is pleased to present four special stamps by Isle of Man Post that celebrate the work of renowned artist Lesley Anne Ivory and feature the familiar and much-loved tailless Manx cat – the ubiquitous symbol of the Isle of Man.

There are lots of cats with short tails or no tails, but the Manx is the only one specifically bred to be tail-free. So, let`s appreciate these cute and colourful stamps together!

Lesley Anne Ivory is without doubt the most talented cat artist of this generation. Her work has evolved over many years into a very recognisable genre and technique, where attention to detail is paramount to the appeal of her work. At the very core of her work Lesley Anne loves cats and her work clearly reflects this.

This set of four cute stamps depicts Manx cats against patchwork quilts with flora and fauna with a Manx significance incorporated in to the designs. The stamps are wonderfully framed by Celtic style chain border.