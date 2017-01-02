Centuries-old Dutch chicken breeds as a theme for a new PostNL issue. Ten modern stamps introduced

StampNews.com is excited to let our readers know that PostNL honours ten well-known chickens – five roosters and five hens – with a new stamp sheetlet of ten stamps. There are an estimated 1 to 1.5 million backyard poultry in the Netherlands. Around a hundred thousand hobby poultry farmers derive enjoyment from these creatures, which also include geese, turkeys and waterfowl.

During the End of Year Fair at the Veluwehal in Barneveld, the Mayor of Barneveld Asje van Dijk received the first chicken breeds stamp sheetlet from Mark-Jan Pieterse, PostNL’s Consumer Marketing Manager. During this first day of the collectors’ fair, more than 160 exhibitors, associations and cultural institutions traded in thousands of stamps, coins and postcards. The first day of the fair attracted around 4,000 visitors.

Striking and characteristic

The Mayor of Barneveld, Asje van Dijk, is pleasantly surprised at the striking manner in which the ten chosen Dutch chickens are depicted. “Barneveld is the poultry heart of the Netherlands. I’m therefore very happy that the ‘Barnevelder’, our most famous chicken breed, has received a prominent place on the stamp sheetlet. It’s nice to see that each chicken is displayed on the stamp sheetlet in the same characteristic pose, with its head turned towards the chicken across from it. For me, the chicken breed sheetlet is a treasure because of the variety of appearance, colour and breed illustrated.”

Recognisable design

Mark-Jan Pieterse emphasises the very recognisable design of the stamp sheetlet, in which Ingmar and Carla Birza have featured the chickens in the Netherlands as they appear nowadays. “They drew the ten chicken breeds themselves based on current photographs, creating realistic drawings for the stamp sheetlet. A nice aspect is the fact that the chickens themselves are clearly in the spotlight on the stamp sheetlet, as they are depicted within an egg shape.”