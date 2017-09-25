Celebrating the Golden Age of Ladybird Books. 8 nostalgic stamps issued by Royal Mail

Royal Mail today revealed a new stamp issue featuring images of the popular and much-loved Ladybird books that helped generations of children to learn to read.

These eight nostalgic stamps feature images of front covers of books ranging from Piggly Plays Truant and Tootles The Taxi to Things We Make and Tricks And Magic are included. StampNews.com encourages everyone to take a look at this really bright and original stamp issue!

For many people over the age of 30, the mere mention of Ladybird books is sure to evoke strong childhood memories. The small-sized children’s books most strongly associated with the brand were first published in the early days of the Second World War.

Their format – 56 pages printed on both sides of a single piece of paper measuring 40 inches by 30 inches (102cm x 76cm) – was the direct result of wartime paper shortages and proved a winning formula.

Covering all manner of themes – from learning to read, fairy stories, history and hobbies to nature, science and inventions – the books sparked children’s interests and fired imaginations.

The 1950s to 1970s are regarded as the golden age of Ladybird Books and the publisher built up an unrivalled library of more than 650 titles.

Leading commercial artists were employed to give some realism to the books, and the text and language was carefully considered making the titles trustworthy and authoritative. The selection of the covers for the stamps represents the work of some of the best known artists, like John Kenney (Adventures from History series) and Eric Winter (Cinderella).

Thomas Merrington, Creative Director at Penguin Ventures (part of Penguin Random House) said: “We are always looking for new ways to bring the Ladybird Books Vintage Collection to wider audiences – the original illustrations are an icon of British design and this stunning collection of stamp products from the Royal Mail will make a beautiful addition to collectors and fans of Ladybird Books.”

Royal Mail spokesperson Philip Parker said: “Reading Ladybird Books became something of a rite of passage for children from the 1950s onwards, and our new stamps celebrate the iconic series that generations have loved and grown up with.”