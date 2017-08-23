Celebrating the Feast of The Assumption of Our Lady. A set of 10 stamps released by Malta Post

Commemorated annually on the 15th of August, the Feast of The Assumption of Our Lady celebrates the ascension of the Immaculate Mother of God, the Virgin Mary. This feast is celebrated in ten different parishes around Malta and Gozo.

The team of StampNews.com is glad to present this majestic stamp issue that features a set of ten images depicting the statues found in each parish church. We invite you to access the design of these stamps together!

Titular Statue, Attard Parish Church - This statue was sculpted in Paris by Raffl Ignaz in 1874 and is made in bone china.

Titular Statue, Dingli Parish Church - Carved in wood, and sculpted in 1861 by Mastru Anton Busuttil together with his son.

Titular Statue, Ghaxaq Parish Church - Carved in wood and sculpted in 1808 by Marjanu Gerada.

Titular Statue, Gudja Parish Church - Sculpted by Vincenzo Dimech in 1807, this is the oldest titular statue of The Assumption of Our Lady in the Maltese Islands.

Titular Statue, Mgarr Parish Church - This statuewas sculpted in Marseilles, France and brought over to Malta in 1922.

Titular Statue, Mosta Sanctuary - Sculptedby Salvatore Dimech in 1868 the statue of The Assumption was modified by Apap in 1948.

Titular Statue, Mqabba Parish Church - The statue was sculpted by Xandru Farrugia in 1836.

Titular Statue, Qrendi Parish Church - This statue was sculpted out of wood by Antonio Chircop in 1837.

Titular Statue, Victoria, Cathedral, Gozo - The statue was donated to the Cathedral in 1956 having previously been brought over from Rome in 1897 by the Leone Philharmonic Society.

Titular Statue, Zebbug Parish Church, Gozo - This statue was made by Gallard et Fils in Marseilles in 1863.