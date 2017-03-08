Celebrating the centenary of the birth of Anthony Burgess.The author of “The Clockwork Orange” marked with One stamp by Monaco Post

English writer and composer Anthony Burgess is best known for his disturbing dystopian novel 'A Clockwork Orange', which gained a cult following when Stanley Kubrick released his 1971 film version. To commemorate the centenary of the birth of Anthony Burgess Monaco Post has introduced a special item.

John Anthony Burgess Wilson, FRSL– who published under the pen name Anthony Burgess – was an English writer and composer. From relatively modest beginnings in a Catholic family in Manchester, he eventually became one of the best known English literary figures of the latter half of the twentieth century.

Although Burgess was predominantly a comic writer, his dystopian satire A Clockwork Orange remains his best known novel. In 1971 it was adapted into a highly controversial film by Stanley Kubrick, which Burgess said was chiefly responsible for the popularity of the book. Burgess produced numerous other novels, including the Enderby quartet, and Earthly Powers, regarded by most critics as his greatest novel. He wrote librettos and screenplays, including for the 1977 TV mini-series Jesus of Nazareth. He worked as a literary critic for several publications, including The Observer and The Guardian, and wrote studies of classic writers, notably James Joyce. A versatile linguist, Burgess lectured in phonetics, and translated Cyrano de Bergerac, Oedipus the King and the opera Carmen, among others.

Burgess also composed over 250 musical works; he sometimes claimed to consider himself as much a composer as an author, although he enjoyed considerably more success in writing.