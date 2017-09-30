Celebrating the beauty of Finnish national urban parks. 3 bright items presented by Posti

StampNews.com hurries to let our readers know that Posti has introduced three colourful stamps that celebrate the beauty of the famous Finnish national urban parks.

Illustrator and graphic designer Timo Mänttäri is the artist behind the colorfully stylized, familiar landmarks in the stamps depicting the parks in Turku, Porvoo and Hämeenlinna. Let’s appreciate the beauty of these philatelic items together!

The establishment of a national urban park became possible in Finland in the beginning of the year 2000 as the concept was defined by the legislation on land use and building that defines the kind of areas that can be included in a national urban park.

National urban parks make up a network of valuable urban landscapes that covers the most important locations with regard to urban culture and nature. There are currently eight national urban parks in Finland.

“I have illustrated many postcards depicting Helsinki. It was a pleasure to draw other cities, too. I visited all the three cities to look for the most suitable themes and angles,” Mänttäri says.