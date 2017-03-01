Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the birth of David Bowie. 3 flashy stamps introduced by San Marino Post

StampNews.com is glad to introduce to all philately enthusiast’ attention a special set of three stamps that celebrates the long and eclectic career of David Bowie, famous singer-songwriter and actor, who was born in London on the 8th January 1947.

Jonathan Barnbrook, who took care of the graphic art of his last album covers, is the designer of the souvenir sheet and of the first day of issue postmark.

The first stamp shows the young Bowie as astronaut Major Tom, one of the many characters embodied by the rock star; above on the right, a black star refers to his last album, “Blackstar”.

The second value depicts an interpretation of the “Aladdin Sane” record cover highlighting the instantly recognizable Ziggy Stardust’s flash.

The third stamp shows Bowie’s profile picture that was used for both the “Low” album cover and poster of “The Man Who Fell to Earth”, above Bowie in this stamp, a crown refers to his character “The Thin White Duke” and that this issue is a celebration of one of the 20th and 21st century’s most notable creative men. The logo, also created by Barnbrook, represents both Bowie’s name and that it is the 70th anniversary of his birth.

By the way, there are other philatelic issues that honor and celebrate the 70th anniversary of the birth of David Bowie, e.g. a set of ten original stamps introduced by Royal Mail. Here you may find some interesting info about these already popular items.